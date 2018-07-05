Texas: Most lenient state for speeders in the nation

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Have a heavier foot than most? Then Texas is the state for you.

WalletHub is out with another list, this time highlighting the strictest and most lenient states in the nation for speeders and reckless drivers.

Texas was the most lenient in both categories.

The rankings are based on a number of factors, like how strictly speed limits are enforced, how badly your insurance policy is impacted by a traffic violation, and the seriousness of the consequences for committing such acts.

Along with the great Lone Star State, Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Nebraska were also on the lenient end of the scale.

The strictest states according to the website are Delaware, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and California.