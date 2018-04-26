Texas, nationwide retail gasoline prices increase this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the price at the pump statewide rose 6 cents to reach an average $2.58 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country increased by a nickel to an average $2.79 per gallon.

Association officials say Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.79 per gallon. The cheapest gasoline statewide was an average $2.50 per gallon and could be found in a number of Texas cities, including Beaumont-Port Arthur, San Antonio, Sherman-Denison, Texarkana and Wichita Falls.

AAA experts say consumer gasoline this spring already exceeds typical summer demand measurements. Oil prices have been trending higher over the last week following news that crude inventories dropped — while demand continues to rise.