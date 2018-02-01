Texas News Radio — February 1, 2018

Coming up…

The Dallas police officers who murdered a cop killer with a bomb are not facing any charges.

The FISA drama continues — as the world awaits the release of the long-hyped document.

There is another spending deadline on the horizon… How will Congress make it through this time?!

The mayor of Nashville says she was participating in extra curricular activities — with her security chief.

And a group of parents are asking the Super Bowl half-time performer to behave himself — and keep his hands to himself.