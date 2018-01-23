Texas News Radio — January 23, 2018

  • The federal government is back open, but Democrat supporters are not happy with Democratic congressional leaders.
  • San Antonio’s city manager says the Alamo City does not have a police officer shortage.
  • There are new details about yesterday’s shooting inside a Texas high school cafeteria.
  • The mother of the 13 abused children found in a California home reportedly wanted to become famous.
  • Retailers are making the Tide Pod Challenge… more challenging.
  • In Sports… trouble appears to be brewing in Cleveland.
  • In Money… Netflix is picking up a surprising number of new subscribers.
  • In Entertainment… the Oscars nominations have been announced.

