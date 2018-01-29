Texas News Radio — January 25, 2018

Coming up…

San Antonio may be jumping on board with a plan to sue opioid manufacturers…

The legal trouble may not be over for a former USA gymnastics doctor…

A settlement has been reached in a Central Texas fertilizer plant explosion…

The president is in Switzerland meeting with other world leaders…

Oprah opens up about her political aspirations…

And cheating has been uncovered in a camel beauty contest…

In Sports… Six players will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame…

In Money… Working beyond retirement age is good for the economy…

In Entertainment… Meryl Streep will be joining the cast of a popular HBO series…

This is Texas News Radio.