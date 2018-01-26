Texas News Radio — January 26, 2018

Coming up…

San Antonio’s city manager gets a $75,000 bonus…

A man was shot on a busy highway while riding a stolen bicycle…

The Larry Nassar sexual assault case now turns to a Texas gymnastics center…

Hurricane Harvey packed a massive economic punch to Texas…

The XFL is coming back… and a local football star wants in.

And Nutella — they are going crazy for it in France…

In Sports… the NBA all-star captains make their selections…

In Money… expect changes in the cost to fly…

In Entertainment… the final Maze Runner film is released today…

This is Texas News Radio.