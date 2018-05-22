Texas Primary runoff results

In the runoff for the GOP nomination for the 21st Congressional District, Chip Roy leads Matt McCall with more than 52 percent of the vote. In the race for the Democratic nomination, Joseph Kopser has a commanding lead over Mary Street Wilson with 63 percent.

In the Democratic runoff to see who will challenge Republican Congressman Will Hurd in November, you can bet on Gina Ortiz Jones. She got 85 percent of the early vote over her opponent Rick Trevino.

Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo has more than 54 percent of the early votes over his challenger Queta Rodriguez.

In the Democratic runoff to determine who will face Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November, Andrew White has 51 percent over Lupe Valdez with 49 Percent. That’s with 3 percent of the precincts counted in Texas.

In the race for the Republican nomination for State Representative District 121, Steve Allison leads in the early vote count with nearly 58 percent. Allison was endorsed by Joe Straus, who’s retiring.

Karl Alexander leads Joey Contreras in the runoff for the GOP nomination for 287th District Court judge with more than 55 percent.

It is awfully close in the Republican runoff for the 226th District court where Todd McCray is barely over the 50 percent mark.

County Court Probate Court No. 2, Republican Julie Hardaway leads with nearly 54 percent of the early vote.

In the runoff for Republican County Chair, Cynthia Brehm got 69 percent of the early vote.

In the Democratic runoff for County Court at Law No. 1, Helen Stowe is the leader with 52 percent of the early votes.