Texas Rangers Pitcher Cole Hamels donates mansion to charity

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi have made a huge donation to a Missouri charity.

The couple donated their 32,000 square foot home to Camp Barnabas.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” said Cole Hamels. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Camp Barnabas currently has two locations that are dedicated to giving life-changing experiences to people with special needs and chronic illnesses.

“This is biggest gift and donation that we have had in the history of Barnabas,” the organization’s chief development officer, Krystal Simon, said. “And on behalf of the entire staff and board of directors, we are forever grateful to Cole and Heidi Hamels.”

More than 75,000 campers have visited Camp Barnabas over the past 24 years.