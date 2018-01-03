Texas Ranks Second In Home Robbery Reports

It’s a busy time of year for crooks.

New information from State Farm shows that January is the peak month for reports of homes getting robbed.

In January of 2016, 708 burglaries were reported in Texas. July claims came in a 668 while December was in third place with 664.

More than 7400 home thefts were reported in Texas in 2016. Only California had more.

What can you do to keep your home secure? Start by making sure your doors and windows are locked when you leave. Don’t leave expensive items like jewelry or electronics lying out in view from a window and if you’re going away for an extended time….use automatic timers on lights and ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home.