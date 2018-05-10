Texas retail gasoline prices up average 3 cents this week
By Associated Press
May 10, 2018 @ 11:49 AM

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas rose an average 3 cents per gallon this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.63 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices are up 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.84 per gallon.
Association officials say El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas at an average $2.95 per gallon, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago. Drivers in San Antonio and the Sherman-Denison area have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.53 per gallon.
Association experts say crude oil prices rose following the announcement that the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Iran.

