Texas A&M-SA to Kick Off Elementary Tutoring Program

By Pilar Arias

A new tutoring program is starting this fall at Stewart Elementary School.

The University Peer Academic Support Student program is made possible by a $50,000 grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation.

U-PASS Administrator and Assistant Dean of Texas A&M-San Antonio’s College of Education and Human Development Shelley Harris said the program will pair 50 students in grades 3 to 5 with 20 A&M-San Antonio teacher candidates with the goal of improving the school children’s academic success.

“Students are going to be tutored one day a week for 25 weeks,” Harris said. “We are giving back to the community. It takes a village, it really does and I know that sounds cliche but in order to really become a productive working society and community we all have to work together.”

The program is a partnership with the San Antonio Independent School District and Communities in Schools of San Antonio. The idea came from SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez, who contacted A&M-San Antonio in search of an innovative approach to improve student success at the east side school.

U-PASS participants will be chosen based on academic achievement, reading level and overall need. Nearly 80 percent of students at Stewart Elementary are identified as “at risk” of dropping out of school before the age of 12.

For more information about the U-PASS program, contact Harris at 210-784-2502.