Texas School Shooter To Remain In Custody

A 16-year-old student shot a classmate in the neck and abdomen at a Texas high school before firing at another student and missing.

Prosecutors recounted the shooting at Italy High School, south of Dallas, during a juvenile court hearing Wednesday for the boy accused in the attack.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Because he’s a juvenile his name hasn’t been released.

He repeatedly shot the 15-year-old girl in the school cafeteria Monday before taking aim at the second student. The girl is hospitalized and expected to survive.

Prosecutors say the boy appeared to be angry with the girl although no motive has been revealed by the Police.

The shooter is going to remain in custody and undergo a psychological evaluation.