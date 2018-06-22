Texas Supreme Court declines San Antonio’s ‘evergreen’ clause lawsuit against fire union

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Supreme Court has decided to not hear the City of San Antonio’s lawsuit challenging the ‘evergreen clause’ in its collective bargaining agreement with the city’s professional firefighters.

With the denial, the city says it has removed any valid reason for the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association to delay negotiating a new CBA.

“We aren’t going to waste time looking back,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Union leaders have said the lawsuit was the roadblock to negotiations. Now that it is over, they should come to the table. The public deserves good faith negotiations. We must remember that we are at this point due to the shortsighted decisions of the past. I’m committed to making sure that the City’s future contracts with police officers and firefighters are fair to all involved, are legal and done right.”

The last CBA between the city and the union expired in 2014, but an ‘evergreen’ clause in that agreement allows both sides to operate under the terms of the expired deal for up to 10 more years.

The city wanted the court to strike down that evergreen clause — and ultimately force the union to negotiate a new agreement — because it says the city is being forced to pay for skyrocketing healthcare costs after the contract’s expiration, creating what it called an “unconstitutional debt.”

The city says union members do not pay any healthcare premiums for themselves or their dependents.

The city and its supporters in this case argue the expired contract and evergreen clause creates a negative impact on public safety funding.

“We are disappointed that the Supreme Court will not hear the case, but we believe the legal challenge was a necessary result of the union’s unwillingness to negotiate for more than four years,” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said. “The union has used the 10-year evergreen clause to avoid having the conversation about whether their benefits are sustainable and affordable to taxpayers. Now that the legal challenge is over, there is no reason for the union not to come to the table. We remain ready and willing to negotiate.”

“We are disappointed that the Texas Supreme Court chose not to hear the case,” City Attorney Andy Segovia said. “With the 10-year automatic ‘evergreen’ extension in their current contract, the fire union has shown no willingness to negotiate in good faith a new contract that is fair to their members and affordable to our taxpayers. Consequently, a provision that usually facilitates negotiation has effectively foreclosed it.”

City Councilman Greg Brockhouse says he is happy with the court’s decision.

“From day one, I have said the Evergreen lawsuit was a frivolous and divisive path for the City to take against our First Responders,” the councilman said in a statement. “Today, the Texas Supreme Court denied hearing this matter agreeing with the lower Court’s decision. I believe the City Manager and Mayor have mishandled this issue from the beginning and wasted over $1.2 million dollars and almost three years suing police officers and firefighters. This decision should call into question their leadership and decision-making abilities. They were dreadfully wrong and now we are left with little to show for this decision, other than animosity and wasted tax payer dollars. In my opinion, no matter how you portray this latest decision, the legal strategy was not convincing and the attempts to bully the Unions for leverage in the Courts failed. It is my hope real leadership prevails and the City acts with humility in its request to re-engage negotiations. I will do my best to bridge the gap with our firefighters and open the lines of communication to protect our community and its future.”