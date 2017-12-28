Texas Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 13-yr-old

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A Texas teacher has been arrested after a man told police he caught the 44-year-old woman having sex with his 13-year-old son in the back seat of a car.

Bay City police say they found evidence on the boy’s phone of an ongoing relationship with Rachel Gonzalez.

The Bay City High School teacher was allegedly caught in the act a couple of weeks ago. She was arrested last Friday on charges of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Gonzalez has resigned from the Bay City Independent School District.