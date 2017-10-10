Texas Tech Reeling After Monday Night Shooting

By Bill O’Neil

Texas Tech University continues to reel after a campus police officer was shot and killed Monday night by a freshman from Seguin.

We now know 19-year old Hollis Daniels was under arrest after officers found drugs inside of his room and in his possession. The tragedy unfolded as he was being interviewed by officers. That’s when Daniels shot and killed Officer Floyd East, Jr after a second officer left the room in which questioning was taking place.

Police quickly began searching for Daniels who ran off after firing the fatal shot.

“During this time frame, the TTU counseling center advised the Texas Tech Police Department the student’s family had called to express concerns the student might be in possession of a weapon and making comments about suicide” Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said.

The Lubbock Police Department has taken over the investigation in to the killing. An affidavit said Daniels has confessed to the murder.

School President Lawrence Schovanec voiced his appreciation for all of the support the campus has been getting.

“It is greatly appreciated–and please note that it is needed at this time” Schovanec said, knowing his school has a long road in front of it.

“The sadness and the tragedy of a moment like this is made more bearable by the love and the care that our students, our staff and our faculty have shown to the family of Officer East, to our police and to one another” Schonavec said.

Through the tragedy, Bonath is convinced he saw the best in his officers.

“I would like to reassure the Texas Tech community… parents, students and faculty… that they are in good hands” Bonath said.