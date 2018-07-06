Texas tops list of states to open a business
By Don Morgan
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 9:40 AM

A new report by WalletHub looked into which states are the best for small businesses.

Jill Gonzalez at the personal-finance website says the Lone Star State is number one on the list.

“We checked into 25 key indicators when coming up with the list. Texas is once again the top state for small business startups.”

The data set ranges from financing accessibility to availability of human capital to office-space affordability.

Texas ranked extremely high in average business growth of small businesses, length of work week, cost of living, even office space affordability.

Potential business owners are also interested in the low labor costs and available work force.

You can see the full report by clicking here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

1 killed in accident on Texas water tower The Gang of Four — July 6, 2018 (Audio) Texas woman sells son to settle drug debt Texas gas stations accused of price gouging Texas: Most lenient state for speeders in the nation Racing car loses control, strikes 3 Texas police motorcycles
Comments