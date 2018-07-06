Texas tops list of states to open a business

A new report by WalletHub looked into which states are the best for small businesses.

Jill Gonzalez at the personal-finance website says the Lone Star State is number one on the list.

“We checked into 25 key indicators when coming up with the list. Texas is once again the top state for small business startups.”

The data set ranges from financing accessibility to availability of human capital to office-space affordability.

Texas ranked extremely high in average business growth of small businesses, length of work week, cost of living, even office space affordability.

Potential business owners are also interested in the low labor costs and available work force.

