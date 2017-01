A reward for one of Texas’s Most Wanted has been raised.

DPS is still looking for Freddie Alaniz, 36, and a reward of $12,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

He’s wanted for murder, sexual assault of a child, and marijuana possession.

Back in 2006, police said, Alaniz was in a fight with a man in San Antonio, he allegedly stabbed that man. The victim later died from his injuries, but that happened after Alaniz posted bail and fled. He’s been a fugitive since.