Texas on Watch for Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

What is now Tropical Depression Harvey could be a tropical storm before Wednesday is through.

“It’s forecast at this point to maintain tropical storm strength all the way inland to Texas… and then after landfall it will turn eastward–kind of off to Houston’s area” National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Treadway told KTSA News.

At this point, wind doesn’t seem to be a potentially big factor for the Alamo City–however, heavy rain is most certainly a possibility by the time Friday gets here.

“If the track shifts slightly westward, then we’ll be on the wetter side of the storm–and rainfall amounts could go up” Treadway said, adding “The main hazard for the San Antonio area would be definitely the heavy rainfall.”

Meanwhile, watches have begun popping up along the coast.

“To the south and east of Bexar County we do have tropical storm watches currently in effect” Treadway said. Counties under a watch include Fayette, Gonzales, Wilson, Karnes, DeWitt and Lavaca.

