Thanks, Lonnie the Fourth, You Just Freed Up Even More Time For Me

Miami's Lonnie Walker IV, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

First it was the NFL ingrates, who freed up Sundays and Monday nights for me.

Now, thanks to new Spurs draftee Lonnie Walker IV, I won’t be wasting time watching these guys either.

In case you missed it, Lonnie jumped on Twitter for Independence Day to let everybody know: “Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke.”

How about know your punctuation, chief?

I love this “woke” idea. People who are “woke” always look dopey and half-asleep, but maybe that’s just a disguise.

Anyway, media reaction was to scold Lonnie…because San Antonio is a military town. So, hold off on the America-bashing until you’re traded to some pinko town. Then, naturally, you can be super”woke”!

Rare among the reasonable reactions was Jason Whitlock, who (correctly) observed that Walker is a product of the social media generation. Heavy on the attitude, light on the smarts.

Others challenged the Spurs rookie to give back his newly-minted millions. But, that’s not fair. Plenty of libs rake it in and live like the little guy in the Monopoly game while screeching about “the 1 %”. Bernie Sanders didn’t find a million bucks and three houses in the moldy seat cushions of a ’66 VW Bus, you know.

Also unfair are the jokesters who are noting that Lonnie’s new boss is Comrade Popovich. As if the team knew when they drafted him.

There’s no Pop joke to be made here, because Lonnie Walker IV was clearly a good first-round basketball talent, and also because Gregg Popovich may have gone all Glenn-Close-in -“Fatal Attraction” about Donald Trump, but as best I can tell, he still loves (and served) his country.

So , there’s no comparison between #NeverTrump and #NeverAmerica.

If anything, Pop is probably p.o’ed because he’s no longer the most infuriating guy on the team.