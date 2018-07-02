The “Fundamental Transformation” of The United States

The struggle for the United States is well underway. What kind of country will our children and grandchildren inherit from us?

This movement is going way beyond the “social justice” demands made only a few years ago, and the United States is on the brink.

Imagine finding this in your email two days before July 4th…

Wake up America!

We are in your schools, your media, your businesses, your churches, your entertainment, and in your government – and we are making change!

Borders are bullshit. All people have a basic human right to live wherever they choose without a ruling class setting idiotic rules and drawing lines between “nations.”

Soon, people will move freely and live wherever the hell they choose.

We are well on our way to collapsing all systems of immigration – everywhere!

No more points of entry! No more laws!

All borders of the United States must be dissolved immediately. We will not rest, and you will not have peace until this happens. We will continue to disrupt daily life until there is lasting change.

Our movement didn’t just begin. We have been working for decades to bring about this “fundamental transformation” of America, AND WE WILL NOT BE STOPPED.

Our goal is in site now that politicians in America have begun to openly embrace our demands. Did you see how many joined us at our rallies Saturday? All calling for ICE to be disbanded!

We are out of the shadows and operating in plain sight now – never to return to a life of silence.

The day is soon coming to America when there will be free healthcare for all, free education for all, corporations will be forced to share all of their profits equally with their workers, there will be guaranteed jobs for all who wants one, reparations will be paid for past sins, and there will be no more private gun ownership.

This is the only way, and it is happening – NOW!

Looks like the gauntlet is officially down. Will the challenge be accepted?