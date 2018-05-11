The latest sighting of Kawhi Leonard fuels speculation about a move to Los Angeles
By Elizabeth Ruiz
May 11, 2018 @ 12:56 PM

Kawhi Leonard was out most of the season with an injury and he didn’t attend one Spurs playoff game, but there he was, at a Dodgers baseball game in Los Angeles last night.  Michael de la Pena posted the video on twitter and it’s gone viral.   Kawhi is seen taking his seat at Dodger Stadium.

“My hot take…he was with Magic until the 6th inning down in the clubhouse,” de la Pena tweeted.   “What’s tampering amongst beer and friends?”

It should be noted that Leonard is from southern California, and this could be nothing more than a trip home during the off season to visit family and friends, and take in a baseball game.

