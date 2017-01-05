The Price of Oil and Your Vacation Plans

Thinking about a spring break getaway but worried increasing oil prices will mean more money for a flight?

One travel expert says don’t worry about it.

Rick Seaney at fare Compare tells us airlines don’t raise prices as soon as fuel prices climb. He says they wait to see if the higher costs are maintained for a while before they bump up the cost for a flight.

Seaney says airlines are having no problem with selling tickets right now but prices are holding steady because most people can’t afford to pay more.

So if you’re planning a spring break trip, Seaney advises you to start shopping soon because tickets sell out fast for destinations with warmer climates.