The Sometimes-Tangled Tale of Two Holidays

Follow your instincts on Memorial Day, because you can’t go wrong remembering, honoring and telling the kids about loved ones who’ve gone home to God.

But because there is a lot of confusion in everything from newscasts and commercials to politicians and Twitter, here are the actual definitions:

Memorial Day is for remembering those who have fallen while serving our country.

Veterans Day celebrates the service of all past and present who have worn or wear the uniform of our country.

So, an elementary school might have an Veterans Day assembly honoring parents and faculty who were soldiers and sailors. They could speak, or stand for applause, since they could be present.

But those we honor on Memorial Day are no longer with us in the flesh.

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May, and up north, marks the unofficial beginning of summer (Labor Day is the other bookend). Down here in Texas, summer weather spills over both those dates. In fact, some accounts say the date represented a peak time of year for spring and summer flowers.

After the Civil War, they called it Decoration Day, after the poignant custom of decorating the grave markers with blooms.

Around World War II, Decoration Day gave way to “Memorial Day” and a law made it official in 1967. When we lost WW2 hero and U.S. Senator Daniel Inouye (D-HI) in 2012, we lost the holiday’s biggest champion—he lobbied unsuccessfully throughout his long time in the Senate to break it off the three-day weekend, and honor it separately.

Any day a little boy or girl learns about the uncle or grandparent they never got to meet because of places like the Somme, Guadalcanal, Inchon, Khe Sanh, Kuwait or Helmand, it’s a good and important thing.

God bless you and yours.