These Books Have Secrets…And They’re Telling

Updating you on my reading, and always glad to hear what you’re reading and recommending, too.

I noticed that I seem to be reading books that reveal secrets lately…

“The Secrets of Harry Bright” is Joseph Wambaugh’s 1985 masterpiece about small-town (but definitely not small-time) policing. As always, he creates gritty, realistic cops and robbers, but the title character is the guy with the least to say or do in this story.

“Yesterday’s News” is the new novel by the good-and-getting better newsman-turned-novelist R.G. Belsky (hear him on our May 1st show). In this one, a veteran journalist’s toughest story to report is her own. Cliffhangers and plot twists galore, but not so many you don’t think it could happen.

“Belichik and Brady” is last year’s Michael Holley profile of one of pro sports’ most successful pairings. I’d say it’s actually more about the coach than the QB, and timely, as it looks like their partnership is over. Holley is an ace newspaper reporter, in the mold of Belsky and Wambaugh, and he’s meticulous and readable.

“Come Retribution” is a sleeper from 1988 by William Tidwell. Every kid learns in school that John Wilkes Booth shot Lincoln at Ford’s Theater. But now read about why he was supposed to do something else to Lincoln, something very different that might have changed everything. This painstakingly-researched and footnoted book turns American history on its ear.

Secrets…revealed.