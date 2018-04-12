They called 911 to report a tiger in New York City, but that wasn’t quite right

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A New Yorker’s daily exposure to the animal kingdom consists of mainly pigeons and rats, so perhaps a mistake like Thursday’s can be forgiven.

It was just before 8 a.m. when police said several callers to 911 reported spotting a tiger in the street near West 162 Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit was called but the animal that police safely caught turned out to be a large raccoon.

Animal Care Centers of New York City took custody of the raccoon from the NYPD and put it down. The law requires it.

“The raccoon was brought into our facility and was euthanized as required by law for all vector species animals brought into the shelter,” ACC said in a statement. “Raccoons, bats and skunks are classified as a rabies vector species, which means it’s an animal that can carry and transmit rabies.”

