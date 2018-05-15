Thief caught stealing sunglasses in a cup

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Yep, those are sunglasses in that cup. Our crook thought he could fill his cup with sunglasses (4!) and then ice them down and add some soda at the HEB C-Store. He took a trip to jail, theft enhanced to a felony. <a href=”https://t.co/x3HBOhQaqO”>pic.twitter.com/x3HBOhQaqO</a></p>— Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) <a href=”https://twitter.com/lytlepdchief/status/996185427118784513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

