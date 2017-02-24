Thieves Rip Off ATM in Windcrest

For the second time in three days, thieves have used a forklift to rip off an ATM. The latest theft occurred around 4 a.m. Friday at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union in Windcrest.

“They removed the ATM with a forklift that was taken from a nearby construction site,” said Windcrest Police Chief Al Ballew.

The thieves put it in the back of a pickup and drove away, but they didn’t get any money this time.

“When they went to the turnaround at IH 35 at Walzem, the ATM fell out of the truck onto the access road,” Ballew told KTSA News.

The stolen pickup used in the theft this morning was recovered by San Antonio Police.

Ballew says they’re working with SAPD as they try to determine whether the incident this morning is linked to the ATM theft Wednesday at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center.