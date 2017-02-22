Thieves Use Forklift to Steal ATM

San Antonio Police are on the lookout for three men who may have been involved in the stealing of an ATM machine.

It happened just before 4 AM Wednesday in the parking lot at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. A witness called police tellignt hem he saw two men in a black F150 and another on a forklift knocking the BBVA Compass ATM machine over.

Once the machine was toppled, the two men in the truck loaded the ATM in to the bed and sped away.

They were last seen headed west on the I-10 frontage road.