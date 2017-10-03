I Thought I Was Pretty Observant, But I Didn’t See It

BY JACK RICCARDI

I swear, I thought this was a cool-looking modernist piece of architecture.

Well, it is that too.

But I hadn’t noticed what this work, by the Dutch art collective Atelier van Lieshout, seems to portray.

They did notice at the famed Louvre, and decided to…um, pull…it from exhibition. It must be pretty rare for something to be too racy for Paris, right?

This puts the “blue” in blueprints, that’s for sure.

If City Council is ready to build a second “Portland Loo”, here’s a design they can really get behind.

Again, I promise you, I didn’t see it.

Now I wonder if my HOA would signoff on it?

