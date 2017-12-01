Thousands of Runners Hit the Streets of Downtown S.A.

by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/1/17

More than 22,000 runners will be hitting the streets of San Antonio this weekend for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

A two-day Health and Fitness Expo kicked off the festivities Friday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

“That expo is free. It’s open to the public. Anybody can come on down and register for the races this weekend,” said event organizer Dan Cruz.

Several San Antonio streets will be closed, mostly on Saturday and Sunday mornings during the races. A 5K and 10K are scheduled Saturday, and the marathon will start Sunday morning. Cruz says the runners will go by San Antonio landmarks with rock bands positioned all along the 26.2 mile scenic route.

“From downtown to the missions through the King William neighborhood with the finish line under the Tower of the Americas,” said Cruz.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon sponsored by Humana pours millions of dollars into the local economy.

“The runners stay in hotels and eat in downtown restaurants, so this is an event that really helps the economy, but also helps the community,” said Cruz.