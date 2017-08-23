Thousands of SS Residents Have no Water Service

Thousands of Southside residents are without water service following a main break.

About 5-thousand San Antonio Water System customers near Applewhite Road and Loop 1604 are affected and SAWS expects it’ll take crews most of the day to repair the main break.

“Once we get the water back on, we will need to do a “boil water” notice as required by the state when we lose water pressure,” said Anne Hayden SAWS.

In the meantime, SAWS has set up water stations on Shady Forest and Priest Road and another on 281 S and Memorial Drive. SAWS customers are limited to two one-gallon water bottles per household at the station on Shady Forest, but customers can take their own containers and fill them up from the water tanker stationed on Memorial Drive.

Hayden says the old water main installed by the former BexarMet Water District probably burst under the stress of drought conditions.