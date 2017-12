A man is under arrest after posting a threatening comment on the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

30-year-old Jason Daniel Flores posted a response that read in part, “When I get off probation, half of your department is going to be killed.”

The comment was deleted, and Flores was arrested.

Flores, currently on probation for aggravated robbery, is now charged with making a terroristic threat in a public place on a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor.