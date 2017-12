12:35 p.m.

UPDATE: San Antonio ISD says the former boyfriend has been arrested by police. Officials are in the process of lifting the lockdown.

12:19 p.m.

Travis Early College High School in San Antonio is currently on lockdown.

San Antonio ISD says a student at the school received threatening text messages from a former boyfriend.

As a precaution, the district says that school went into lockdown.

Police are at the school and students are safe.