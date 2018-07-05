Three arrested in Alamo Ranch vehicle burglaries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in northwestern Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it had been receiving reports o a man and a woman seen pulling on door handles along with a vehicle following them back on May 28th.

People living in the Alamo Ranch subdivision were also reporting that their cars had been burglarized.

Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of what witnesses had reported to the sheriff’s office and found several wallets, purses and credit cards inside.

Detectives were able to link what was found in that vehicle to the property that was stolen from cars in Alamo Ranch.

The sheriff’s office says Michael Metz, Robert Sheffield and Katherine Martinez have all be charged with seven counts of burglary of vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.