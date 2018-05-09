Three caught trying to rob Seguin Domino’s Pizza shop

Three people got caught trying to rob a Domino’s Pizza in Seguin Tuesday.

Seguin police say a passerby noticed a suspicious looking SUV parked next to the store on South Austin Street in the city at around 6:40 p.m. and called 911.

Along with being parked next to the building, the witness noticed two of the people putting on masks and saw what they thought was a handgun.

As police were on their way, the two men went inside the store planning to commit a robbery.

While that was going on, another store employee was walking into the store. The workers inside shouted to this other employee that they were being robbed and to call police.

Police got to the store and confronted the woman — later identified as 35-year-old Jessica Leighton — in the SUV.

As that was going on, the two men went to the back door.

There, 32-year-old Darrell Turner took off on foot, tossing what later turned out to be a BB gun as he tried running away. Police would end up catching him.

The other man, 33-year-old Omar Terrel, stayed inside the store. Police say he put on a Domino’s Pizza polo shirt and got down on the floor with the rest of the employees.

Police say he was shouting out to the other employees, “Lie for me, I don’t want to go to jail. Lie for me, tell them I’m one of the employees.”

The workers told police he was one of the alleged crooks.

He was arrested without issue.

All three are facing aggravated robbery charges. Leighton is facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. Terrel had a warrant out for his arrest on a domestic violence charge. Turner was additionally charged with evading arrest.