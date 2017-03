Three children are expected to be ok after a crash in West Bexar County late Sunday Night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three suffered non-life threatening injuries after a red sedan slammed in to a thirty-foot flatbed trailer near Krie Highlands and Krie Trail at around 10 PM.

The children were all taken to University Hospital for treatment. Deputies are now taking a closer look at the crash to see if alcohol may have been a factor in what happened.