Three Drown While Crossing Border

The bodies of at least three people who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico have been recovered.

The El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team recovered the bodies of a 16 year old boy a 15 year old girl and a 37 year old woman on Tuesday.

The two females were with a group of at least five people who tried crossing the border illegally from Mexico. Federal agents have the other three in custody.

The boy was with another group swept away by the river current Monday. The other four were rescued.