Several Homes Burned in Far Northside Fire

Firefighters managed to save a couple of homes as wind swept flames destroyed two other northside houses.

Woody Woodward from the San Antonio Fire Department tells us they were called out to Crystal Glade in the Eden Roc neighborhood.

He says when firefighters arrived, two homes were in flames and two others were at risk.

It wasn’t easy but crews were able to keep those homes from being destroyed. Unfortunately, the first two houses are total losses.

Woodward says nobody was in any of the buildings so there were no injuries.

Since the buildings were empty, arson investigators are looking in to how the fire broke out.

30 San Antonio Firefighters responded.