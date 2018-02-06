Three People Injured When Car Crashes Into Gym

Three people were hurt when a car crashed into the Gold’s Gym at 1604 and Bandera.

Jennifer Rodriquez at the San Antonio Police Department tells us they were called to the gym just before 11 this morning.

The driver of the BMW had some type of medical emergency as she was pulling into the parking lot. She lost control of the car and crashed into the front of the building.

Two people, a gym employee and a customer who was there to work out were injured.

The employee was treated at the scene but the driver and the gym member were both brought to a local hospital.

The crash did some serious damage to the front of the gym and to the lobby as well.

No word on a dollar amount or if the driver is going to be charged with anything.