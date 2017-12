Fog caused two crashes involving three semi trucks on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning — stopping traffic for hours.

Boerne police say one truck crashed on the eastbound lanes near Scenic Loop in the fog. Two other 18-wheelers collided shortly after in a separate crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed for hours, eventually reopening just before 1 p.m.

Police say crews needed to realign concrete barriers and clear debris before it could be reopened.

There were no injuries.