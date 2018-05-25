Three teens arrested for threatening Seguin police, schools

Three teenagers have been arrested over the past week for three separate incidents where the boys threatened the Seguin Police Department and local schools.

Seguin police say the first incident happened last Friday. They say a 13-year-old student at Burges Alternative School was making statements that included his desire to “do a school shooting” and “We’re going to take over this school.”

Police say the statements caught the attention of a Seguin police officer who was handling security at the school. The student said he was “just joking”, but he was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The second incident happened Thursday when a 14-year-old student at Seguin High School told a group of students that “Maybe I’ll do a school shooting?”

Police were informed and the boy admitted to making the statements, adding he would only do it if someone made him “real mad”. He was also charged with making terroristic threats.

The third incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they got a phone call from a male stating “I’m going to blow up the police station.”

Three minutes later, the same person called back and said, “Do what I say, or you will be the first to die.”

About 30 minutes after the first threat, the same male called again, this time telling the dispatcher, “Are you ready to get blown up, bitch?”

Police were able to find the 13-year-old boy at his home and arrested him. Police say his father had been arrested the night before on unrelated assault charges.