Three Turtles and a Puppy Found Abandoned

Animal Care Services is reporting another case of abandoned pets in San Antonio.

Lisa Norwood says clean up crews arrived at an east side apartment Monday to clean up after the tenants were evicted. Once inside they found a puppy that had been left behind. They also found three river turtles being kept inside some beer coolers.

The animals all showed sign of neglect and were brought to ACS. Norwood says they’re all going to be okay but the owners are in some trouble.

Abandoning pets is illegal and depending on the circumstances, they could face a state jail felony.

Often times people can no longer keep a pet. Maybe they can no longer afford them of they are moving and can’t bring them along. If that happens, Norwood says to contact ACS or a local pet shelter for help.