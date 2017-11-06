Three Year Old Killed in Weekend Shooting

By Bill O’Neil

A shooting that killed a three-year old boy early Sunday morning has rocked the Alamo City.

San Antonio Police are searching for a gold or beige four-door 2000 Honda Civic after a single shot was fired on Briggs Avenue. That’s where police said the shooter pulled behind the vehicle the boy was traveling in and fired.

The driver of the car the boy was in then pulled over on Barlite and called for help.

“My heart sinks every time I get an early morning call from our police chief, but none more tragic than the call I received this morning” Councilman Rey Saldana said, adding he’s been told road rage appears to be the cause of the shooting.

“The heartless reaction of the alleged perpetrator prevented a young boy from living to see his fourth birthday. There are no words to describe the agony and devastation his family is enduring because of this inexcusable occurrence” Saldana said.