A Thrilling Comeback Win for TCU at the Alamo Bowl

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A big comeback victory for TCU at the Alamo Bowl.

At one point during the second quarter Thursday night, the Horned Frogs trailed Stanford University 21-to-3, but they came back strong.

“It’s amazing how much your team does when they have a high intellect and know how to play the game,” said TCU head coach Gary Stafford.

Kenny Hill passed for a couple of touchdowns, ran for another and even caught one. Desmon White ran a 76-yard punt return and Cole Bunce’s 33-yard field goal with just over 3 minutes secured the win for TCU.

The Frogs got past the Cardinals 39 to 37.