Tighter Screenings For Electronics Coming To SAT

Back in July the TSA said they were going to introduce stronger screening procedures for electronics larger than cellphones in carry on bags. That’s going to have an impact passengers at San Antonio International real soon

Starting in January, passengers will be asked to remove those devices as well as any electronic device larger than a cell phone that you may have in your carry on bag.

The TSA has always required you remove any large electronics, including laptops you may be bringing on board but next month, they’ll be screening for tablets and other devices as well.

TSA officials says they putting this new procedure in place to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Just check the TSA website for complete details on what you can and cannot bring with you on your flight.