Tips to stay safe while using fireworks this New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a popular holiday for fireworks, but Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez is reminding you to use and watch them safely.

Fireworks are banned within the City of San Antonio. Lopez tells KTSA you could face a misdemeanor charge if you are caught with a firework inside city limits.

Fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Bexar County.

Lopez offered the following tips:

Only use fireworks outdoors. Select an area free of dry grasses and other dead vegetation.

Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to extinguish a fire should one start.

Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph.

Always read and follow manufacturer’s recommendations and instructions.

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.

Never experiment or make your own fireworks. Make sure you only use fireworks purchased from a reliable licensed seller.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never re-light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Wear eye protection and never have any part of the body over the firework.

Lopez recommends you watch a commercial firework display instead of setting off your own.

The fire marshal also asks that you be mindful of our area veterans when using fireworks. Some may suffer from PTSD and the pop and sizzle of fireworks may remind them of their time in service.