Tis the Season for the Flu

Have you been putting off getting your flu shot?

An area Emergency Room Doctor says this is the time to get vaccinated.

Dr. Craig Manifold tells us he’s been seeing an uptick in the number of patients coming in with the flu.

“The people I am seeing are feeling pretty bad. Lot’s of aches and pains, fever, coughing and sneezing.”

Dr. Manifold is urging everyone who hasn’t yet gone in for a flu shot to do it soon.

“There’s still time for the vaccine to get into your system and be an effective way to prevent influenza.”