TN Teacher Arrested, Kidnapped Student Safe in California

A Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a student last month is reportedly under arrest.

A tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tad Cummins was in custody–while 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas was safe in Northern California.

The arrest comes a couple of weeks after the pair were spotted on a surveillance tape taken at a Midwest Walmart.

Officials in Nashville are expected to provide more details Thursday Afternoon

