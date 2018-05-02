To bid, or not to bid on the Republican National Convention

City Councilman Greg Brockhouse says opponents of the Republican Party are using scare tactics as they try to persuade city leaders to not pursue a bid for the Republican National Convention in 2020.

He told Trey Ware he also opposes the idea of city council discussing the matter behind closed doors.

“I asked the City Attorney yesterday for an opinion on the legality of us discussing the political nature of these types of things in executive session,” said Brockhouse. He had not received a response by the time he was on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert has stated that bringing the GOP Convention here could cost the San Antonio area economy $3 billion. He claims President Trump’s negative comments about immigrants would drive away money spent by Mexican Nationals who visit and shop here.

Others claim there could be violent protests, but Brockhouse says those are scare tactics.

“If we’re such big believers in San Antonio, why are they turning around and saying people are going to riot?” Brockhouse asked. “Those things are not true. They’re meant to scare the public,” he added.

The San Antonio City Council is scheduled to talk about it in executive session Thursday.