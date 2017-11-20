Tobacco 21 Opponents Speak Up

San Antonio’s effort to raise the minimum age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 isn’t the most popular idea with convenience store owners.

Proponents admit that 18-year-olds will still be able to buy cigarettes on military bases, as well as in the San Antonio suburbs and in unincorporated Bexar County.

However, a number of convenience store operators say teenage smokers will buy their cigarettes in the suburbs, and will take their gasoline and grocery business with them as well.

Other opponents point out the tax revenue San Antonio will lose by banning the sale of cigarettes to a segment of the population.

City Council will consider the proposal, called Tobacco 21, next month, and may vote on it before year’s end.